Karen Dianne Allen

Karen Dianne Allen, 71 of Girard, IL passed away Sunday afternoon, January 9, 2022, at her residence.

Karen was born October 20, 1950, in Carlinville, a daughter of Wilbur and Doris (Knudson) Denman.

Karen graduated from Carlinville High School and Lincoln Land College.

Karen retired in 2014 from Memorial Medical Center as a telephone operator. She was employed there for over 15 years.

Karen loved her dogs and spend time reading.

Karen is survived by her mother, Doris Kuntzmann of Carlinville; daughters, Amy (Brad) Wylder of Litchfield, IL, Jill Mazrim of Springfield, IL, Heather (Greg Johnson) Huffines of Waverly, IL; son, Chad Allen of Virden, IL; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Denman.

There will be no public visitation because of Covid.

Private family funeral services will be held at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville with Rev. Jeremy Henson officiating.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter or Girard Fire & Rescue Squad.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.