Karen Dee Jackson

Karen Dee Jackson, 68, of Girard, passed away at Anderson Hospital, Maryville on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10:54 a.m.

She was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Houston, TX to Edwin C. Elledge and Marian Baldwin.

She married Marlin Gene Jackson on Aug. 26, 2005 at the First Baptist Church in Girard.

She worked in the fabric department at Walmart in Springfield.

Karen attended sewing class and quilting class in Carlinville.

She is survived by her husband, Marlin Jackson of Girard; son, Dale Spoon of Springfield, grandchildren, Jack, Quinn and Meredith.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee Elledge and sister, Diane Bloome.

Private services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.