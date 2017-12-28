Karate students test for new belt ranks

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 28, 2017) – On Dec. 18, nine dedicated karate students gathered to demonstrate their knowledge and attempt to advance to the next rank.

The students were required to show their ability to perform blocks, punches, kicks, and various partner drills, including self-defense techniques.

Also another student was promoted to Second Degree black belt.

In karate, each rank is represented by a different colored belt – beginning with white and going through the levels of orange, green, brown, red and finally black belt.

Rick Brown, the instructor at Brown’s Karate Academy, has personally taken 20 students from their first class all the way through black belt, and some have gone on to achieve higher levels of black belt (there are nine levels of black belt rank and Brown is a Fifth Degree).

Brown’s Karate Academy is located at Carlinville Plaza.

Students from Brown Karate Academy who demonstrated and advanced to the next rank, front Row from left are Devon Hitt, Wendy Jordan, Alana Frey, Calli Schroeder, Lane Schroeder. Back Row from left – Joseph Jordan, Tommy Jordan, Rick Brown, Mike Wilton, Mike Bradley. Photo provided.