Karate students advance

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 26, 2017) – On Oct. 14, eight students gathered at Brown’s Karate Academy to test for advancement in their belt rank.

The students demonstrated various blocks, punches and kicks that are found in karate. They also had to show several drills, self-defense, sparring and forms – which are patterns that students must memorize and can be as long as 54 movements.

“All the students were well-prepared for the test and had practiced for weeks or even months to be ready for the exam. My curriculum is far more extensive than other martial arts schools, so the students have far more to learn here,” Brown said. “I am happy to have so many people interested in learning martial arts. We have students from age five all the way to 60! Martial arts definitely has something to offer everyone.”

Brown’s Karate Academy teaches Tang Soo Do, a traditional form of karate from Korea. Students advance based on learning all facets of the art. Ranking begins at white belt and progresses through orange, green, brown, red and finally the coveted black belt.

Brown’s Karate Academy offers classes in Tang Soo Do, jiu-jitsu (grappling), and classical martial arts weapons (nunchaku, staff, sword, knife, sai, and cane).

Rick Brown, the instructor, is a 5th degree black belt with 42 years of experience. Brown’s Karate Academy is also the national headquarters of the Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Society, and Master Brown is the President of this international martial arts federation. More information can be found on the Brown’s Karate Academy Facebook page.

Front row from left: Brayden Walter, Morgen Wilton, Sean Roach, Leo Li, Martha Wilton. Back row: Dylan Rinker, Michael Wilton, Joseph Jordan, Rick Brown, Mike Bradley, Gary Canavan