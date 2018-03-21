Karate promotions announced

CARLINIVLLE (March 22, 2018) – Two candidates, one night. Garner’s premier Karate held a color belt testing at their American Legion location Feb. 27.

Two intermediate students from the kid’s class tested for Green Belt and Green Belt with 1 stripe. One of the contenders has maintained his rank for some time, the other moved along at a steady pace.

Testing, which is usually slated for Saturday mornings, was scheduled this time on a Tuesday due to Head Instructor Garner’s Police training.

“There are times I have to be away from my students and I have an assistant who can and will manage classes in my absence, but I will not miss a test unless there is a dire emergency,” explains Garner.

Assistant Instructor Gotcher began with opening ceremonies and a brief warm-up exercise. Hand techniques and foot techniques were demonstrated first, followed by three-move combinations, forms, then partner one-step and self-defense drills, free-sparring, board breaking and oral exam to conclude.

The test also became a lesson on Korean terminology and how the names of most techniques in Korean are merely variations of and built off of the basic technique term.

Garner added in the lesson to help the candidates better remember and understand the Korean vocabulary during class and testing sessions. Students in the Kids class are not required to know the moves in Korean and are only asked to learn certain terms for the test. Moves are called out in Korean first, then in English. This is the practice until a student is testing in the teen/adult division. For them, all of the techniques are called in Korean only.

There were some minor struggles presented during the test, some mistakes were made.

Nevertheless, the candidates pushed through until the end, giving their best effort. With each move, each step, the candidates demonstrate their desire for the next level of rank. They modeled focus and determination with each move. Each participant clearly demonstrated the areas in which they were strong. By the end, both were tired and mostly pleased with their performance. Having their test sheets evaluated, it was determined both candidates had earned enough points and demonstrated the skills required for promotion.

The test concluded with a discussion of the stepping from the beginner level ranks into the intermediate ranks. They had earned that distinction, and more will be expected of them; but if they continue to put full effort into regular, daily practice, they would be successful. Students at this level and above should want to maintain and build on their skills. The passing or failing of a test should not be their sole motivation for practice.

Promotion day: Promotions were held March 13. Elizabeth Allen of Palmyra and Marcus Gotcher of Carlinville were duly promoted to 5th Gup Green belt with one stripe and 6th Gup Green belt respectively.

Students are proud to receive their well-earned promotions and Garner is proud to present them. “As I’ve always said, promotions should be a special time; a time to reflect on and be recognized for a job well done and a reward for the effort and practice,” he stated.

GPK will conduct testing again next month and is already working to put together the testing candidate list. This summer, GPK also plans to hold a black belt candidate test for students who wish to test for black belt under our Federation President, Grandmaster HoSik Pak.

Promotion Day March 13 at Garner’s Premier Karate, include, from left, Assistant Instructor James Gotcher, Marcus Gotcher, Elizabeth Allen, and Owner/Chief Instructor James Garner.