Kaleb Cole Acree

Kaleb Cole Acree, 22, of Carlinville, passed away Friday, July 30, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born August 2, 1998 in Carlinville to Carrie Acree.

Kaleb married Ericka Nicole Limatuj on August 21, 2017 in Miami, FL.

Kaleb served his country in the US Army and enjoyed boxing and working out. His greatest joy was spending time with his son and wife Ericka.

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Denise Gotcher, and Great grandmother, Alfredia Gotcher.

He is survived by his wife; son, Blake Acree; mother, Carrie (step father Alejandro Zeledon) Acree; siblings, Kameron Sancamper, Denise and Clayton Bliumfeldas, and Myles Zeledon; grandparents, Pamela and Jim Bennett; and great grandpa, Donald Gotcher.

Private services were held at Heinz Funeral Home.

Memorials may go to his wife and child.

Please visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.