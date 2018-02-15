Kaganich advances in three-point showdown

LITCHFIELD (Feb. 15, 2018) – While postseason basketball is underway, a secondary event ongoing is the always intriguing Country Companies Three-Point Showdown.

Held prior to the start of the regional championship in Litchfield last Friday, four sharpshooters from the area advanced to Thursday’s Riverton Sectional.

Carlinville’s Natalie Kaganich, North Mac’s Cailynn Martin, Auburn’s Katryel Clark and Auburn’s Karlie MacKenzie all advanced.

MacKenzie made nine, eight on the final two racks, to have the top score. Kaganich finished with seven makes, making four of five on the middle rack.

Clark made seven and Martin made four of five on the last rack to finish with seven makes.

Also advancing from other regionals were Staunton’s Ashleigh Painter and Bunker Hill’s Mallory Schwegel.

Other area competitors in the Litchfield regional included Paige Niemeyer of Gillespie, who finished with six makes. Sydney Cania of Carlinville made six and Eryn Seal of Carlinville made four.

Gillespie’s Grace Bertolino made six; Rylee Jarman of Gillespie made four and North Mac’s Emily Nichelson made six.