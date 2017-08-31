Junior Cavies score 11 runs each in last three wins

Junior Cavies score 11 runs each in last

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 31, 2017) – The number 11 has been kind to Carlinville Middle School’s baseball team. They scored 11 in each of the last three games, all wins, to extend a season-high win streak to four straight.

Carlinville’s junior high baseball team improved to 4-2 with a Wednesday night home win over Bunker Hill by an 11-3 score.

Carlinville trailed 1-0 but scored three runs in the second, three runs in the third, four times in the fifth and a run in the sixth inning. They outhit Bunker Hill 13-8.

Offensively for the Junior Cavies, Ethan Siglock had two hits, a run and RBI; Zayn Long had a single, double and three RBIs; Jake Schwartz had a hit, two runs and RBI; Henry Kufa scored a run; Logan Hammann had a triple, two runs and RBI; Declan Braley had a hit and RBI; Cooper Gossard two hits, RBI; Ayden Tiburzi two runs, single; Connor Strutner run, RBI; Kolton Costello single, run, two RBIs; Dane Boatman hit, run; and Ryenn Hart single.

Long picked up the win for Carlinville, tossing three and a third innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Siglock got the save, pitching three and two-third innings, allowing five hits and one earned run, striking out four.

Carlinville 11, North Mac 5

The Junior Cavies (5-2) picked up a second win in as many days against a county opponent Thursday. It was the team’s third straight win.

A seven-run fifth inning overcame a 5-3 deficit, paving the way for an 11-5 Carlinville win over North Mac.

Tiburzi pitched four and a third innings, allowing five runs on five hits. Liam Tieman pitched two and two-thirds scoreless relief, allowing three hits.

Siglock had a single and run; Long sing, run; Costello single, run, two RBIs; Tieman two hits, run, RBI; Hart two hits, two RBIs; Hammann two runs; Wiser single, run; Gossard run; Tiburzi double, two singles, two RBIs; Strutner run; Zach Reels hit, two runs.

Carlinville 11, Mt. Olive 1

At Carlinville, the Cavies won their fourth straight by beating Mt. Olive Monday afternoon.

Carlinville scored two each in the first and second innings, four runs in the third, a run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Hart picked up the win throwing three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two. Costello struck out five in two innings of relief.

Siglock had a triple, two singles, two runs and three RBIs; Costello had a single; Tiburzi single, two RBIs; Tieman single, double, three runs; Long single, RBI; Zach Reels run, RBI; Hammann hit, RBI; Gossard hit, two runs; Zaiden Reese run; Boatman single, RBI; Strutner run; Kufa single, run.