Junior Cavies reach regional title game

GIRARD (Sept. 21, 2017) – Carson Wiser had five hits, including three doubles, scored twice and drove in four as Carlinville defeated Southwestern 10-6 Saturday in the semifinals of the IESA Region 13 tournament at North Mac Middle School in Girard.

The win sent the Junior Cavies (13-4) into Monday’s regional final against Glenwood.

Carlinville led 2-0 in the first, but Southwestern would rally and take a 4-2 lead after four innings.

The Junior Cavies scored four in the fifth and a run in the sixth for a 7-4 lead. Southwestern cut it to 7-6 after six, and a three-run seventh gave the Junior Cavies some needed insurance.

Ethan Siglock had two hits and two runs; Kolton Costello had a hit, run and two RBIs; Ryenn Hart had a single and run; Liam Tieman hit and RBI; Ayden Tiburzi had two singles, a triple, a run and RBI; Dane Boatman had a single; Declan Braley scored a run; Henry Kufa had a hit and run; Logan Hammann had a run and RBI.

Hart pitched the first three innings, striking out two and allowing two earned runs. Tieman earned the win with three innings, allowing two earned runs, one walk and one strikeout. Costello pitched the final inning with just nine pitches, allowing nothing.

Glenwood 14, Carlinville 4

After a strong start, Glenwood took charge in the middle innings to claim the regional championship Monday afternoon.

The Junior Cavies finished the season with a 13-5 record, winning the 2M Conference championship for the first time in its three-year history of the program.

Carlinville took a 1-0 lead in the first on a double by Siglock and a two-out double by Tieman. Two more runs crossed the plate in the third inning as Carlinville took a 3-0 lead.

But Glenwood got going in the third with a five-spot to take a 5-3 advantage. After the Junior Cavies made it 5-4 in the fourth inning, Glenwood added a run in the bottom of the fourth, then broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.

Siglock had three hits, including a double and an RBI; Connor Strutner scored twice; Wiser had a double and RBI; Jake Schwartz scored a run; Zayn Long had an RBI; Tieman double, RBI; Kufa had a hit and run scored.