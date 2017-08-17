Junior Cavies open with win at Mt. Olive

MT OLIVE (August 17, 2017) – A 12-hit attack led coach Dave Schwartz’ Carlinville Middle School baseball team to a season-opening 13-4 win at Mt. Olive Monday afternoon.

Both teams scored twice in the first inning, and Mt. Olive would eventually tie the game 4-4 after four innings.

The Junior Cavies scored the final nine runs of the game, including a five-run fifth and a three-run sixth inning.

Offensively for CMS, Cooper Gossard had two hits, a run and two RBIs, while Ayden Tiburzi had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Ethan Siglock had two hits and an RBI. Ryeann Hart had a run and RBI and Connor Strutner had two runs scored. Kyle Carriker scored a run, while Dane Boatman and Zayne Long each had a hit. Long had an RBI as well. Carson Wiser had an RBI.

Siglock, Liam Tieman and Sam Quarton all pitched for the Junior Cavies. Quarton struck out four over two scoreless innings to end the game. Siglock struck out three over three and two-third innings, and Tieman struck out two in one and a third innings.