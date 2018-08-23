Junior Cavies improve to 4-1

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 23, 2018) – Carlinville notched three wins on the junior high ball diamond the past week.

Wednesday, Carlinville beat the rain, and the visiting Staunton Bulldogs by an 11-5 score at Loveless Park.

Carlinville took a 4-2 lead after two innings. Staunton got within 6-5 in the fifth inning, but the Cavies pulled away with a four-run sixth inning.

Zach Reels had a double and two RBIs; Liam Tieman hit, run; Kolton Costello hit, RBI, three runs; Henry Kufa hit; Ryenn Hart double, RBI, run; Connor Strutner run; Jake Schwartz hit, RBI, three runs; Bryce Wiedner hit, RBI; Sam Quarton run; Dane Boatman hit, run, two RBIs.

Costello picked up the win, striking out three over three and a third innings. Reels struck out two and Tieman struck out three in relief.

Carlinville 11, Lincolnwood 7

At Raymond, the Cavies held off the Lancers on Friday afternoon.

Carlinville held a 6-0 lead in the second, but Lincolnwood tied it with six runs in the second.

The Cavaliers got the lead with three runs in the third and two runs in the fifth inning.

For the Cavies, Reels had three runs and a hit; Tieman had a hit, RBI and two runs; Costello had two hits, two runs, RBI; Hart had three hits and three RBIs; Kufa had a hit; Schwartz had a hit and run; Wiedner had two hits, two runs, RBI; Boatman had two hits and Mark Utry had a run scored.

Quarton picked up the win, throwing four innings, striking out seven. Kufa struck out seven in three innings to gain the save.

Carlinville 6, Gillespie 0

At Carlinville, the Cavies shutout the Indians in a conference contest Monday evening.

Carlinville (4-1) took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and third, then added four runs in the sixth inning.

Hart got the win, pitching the first three innings, allowing two hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

He gave way to Kufa, who pitched three innings, allowing two hits, two walks with four strikeouts. Tieman pitched a perfect inning, striking out two.

Reels had two hits, a run and RBI; Tieman had a double, RBI and two runs; Costello scored a run; Hart had three hits and two RBIs; Kufa had an RBI; Schwartz had a hit; Kaden Schott had a hit and run; and Boatman had a double. Utry scored a run as well.