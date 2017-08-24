Junior Cavies drop Lincolnwood; lose to Gillespie

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 24, 2017) – Carlinville improved to 2-1 in junior high baseball action Friday with a 16-1 home win over Lincolnwood.

Lincolnwood scored a run in the first inning, answered by 16 straight runs by Carlinville. The Junior Cavies scored six runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third and five more in the fourth inning.

Carlinville had a 16-4 edge in hits and had no defensive errors while Lincolnwood had six miscues.

Liam Tieman had a single and two RBIs; Cooper Gossard had a single, double, run and RBI; Jake Schwartz had two runs and an RBI; Carson Wiser run scored; Henry Kufa had a hit and two runs; Kolton Costello two doubles, two runs, two RBIs; Zach Reels single, double, two runs; Ayden Tiburzi single, run, RBI; Zayn Long double, single, run, three RBIs; Ethan Siglock RBI; Dane Boatman single, two RBIs; Ryenn Hart two singles, run; Logan Hammann triple, two runs; Connor Strutner run; Zaiden Reese RBI and Sam Quarton single, RBI.

Siglock pitched three innings, striking out three. Boatman, Hart and Hammann also pitched, with Hart striking out two.

Gillespie 5, Carlinville 4

At Gillespie, the Junior Cavies scored twice in the first and twice in the seventh but came up short as Gillespie scored five runs in between to pick up the close victory.

Carlinville (2-2) hosted Staunton on Tuesday.

The Junior Cavies got a two-run single from Long, while Hammann had a hit and Hart scored a run. Wiser had a run and RBI; Tiburzi had a hit and RBI; Gossard had a hit and run and Tieman scored a run.

Costello allowed two hits and struck out three over two and two-third innings. Zach Reels pitched one-third of an inning and Tieman pitched three innings, striking out two.

Gavin Griffith got the win for Gillespie and Zach Reiniesch got the save.

Griffith had a single, double and RBI, while Caleb Oberkfell and Kamryn Link each scored two runs. Keegan Bussman had three hits and an RBI.