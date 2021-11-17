June Marie Boston

June Marie Boston, 72, of Edwardsville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:12 pm.

She was born June 8, 1947, in Chicago, to Donald William Powers and Eleanor Marjory (Whitehouse) Powers.

She was a retired registered nurse for Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

June was a member of the Newcomers Group.

She enjoyed reading, decorating and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Samuel) Ramirez of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Evan, Olivia, Noah and Luke; sister, Susie (Jerry) Marcacci of Sawyerville; and brother, Bill Powers of Gillespie.

June was preceded in death by her parents; and sister in law, Andrea Powers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, at 12 p.m.

Burial will be in Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.