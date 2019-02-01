June Hurley

June Hurley, 84, of Bunker Hill passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 30, 1934, in Calhoun County to John Logan Ray and Margaret Helen (Bull) Ray. She married Robert W. “Bob” Hurley on March 30, 1951, in Piggott, Ark.; he survives.

Mrs. Hurley was co-owner of Hurley Insurance Agency in Alton.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a daughter, Bobbye Hughes of Bunker Hill; son, Pat (Shirley Ann) Hurley of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Chris Hughes, Vince Hughes, Brian Hughes, Chad Hurley, Casey Benderman, Niccole Hurley and Wade Hurley; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Billie Jean Mullink of Bunker Hill, Gary (Sharon) Ray of East Alton and Ron (Lona) Ray of Bunker Hill; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Ray of Bunker Hill and Thelma Ray of East Alton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Wade Hurley; brothers, John Ray, Donald Ray, Wayne Ray and James Ray; and a sister, Lela Jane Welch.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial was at Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn.

Memorials may be made to Woodburn Congregational Church, New Beginnings Church in Bunker Hill or Heartland Hospice.

