June Adams

LITCHFIELD (Oct. 20, 2017) — June Adams, 90, of Litchfield passed away at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at her residence.

She was born June 15, 1927, in Deep Water, Mo., a daughter of John B. and Retia (Davis) Landes. She married William Adams on Feb. 3, 1950, in Carlinville; he preceded her in death on May 24, 2010.

Mrs. Adams graduated from Carlinville High School in 1944. She obtained her associate’s degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville and her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Illinois. She was a homemaker and had been an active member of Union Avenue Christian Church in Litchfield since 1955. She was active in the church choir and taught children’s Sunday school and vacation bible school for many years; she also filled in on occasion as organist for the congregation. She was an accomplished contemporary pianist and played in several dance bands during the World War II era, including bands performing at the Coliseum Ball Room in Benld. She loved to travel, play contract bridge with her friends and spend time with her extended family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, attorney Jay (Laura) Adams of Litchfield; a sister, Edna Redfern of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Douglas (Meredith) Adams, Jill (Anthony) Saarnio, Lindsay (Daniel) Motuliak and Mallory (Joseph) Weber, all of Litchfield; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy J. Adams on Jan. 12, 1983; and a brother, John B. Landes Jr.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 21, at Union Avenue Christian Church in Litchfield, with Rev. Peggy Hickman officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield. Plummer Funeral Home, Litchfield, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Union Avenue Christian Church in Litchfield or Blackburn College in Carlinville.

For more information, to light a candle or to sign the online guestbook, visit plummerfuneralservices.com.