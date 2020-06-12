June 11, 2020 Black Lives Matter march

These photos, taken by Enquirer Democrat photographer Jackson Wilson, are from the June 11 Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Carlinville. The event began at approximately 5 p.m. and participants walked from the Macoupin County Courthouse, west on East Main Street to the Square, then proceeded on West Main, then headed north on Plum Street to Nicholas. Marchers took a knee at the Hardee’s parking lot before continuing south on North Broad back to the Carlinville Square, then the courthouse.