Julie Nix, 46

Julie Nix, 46

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 24, 2017) – Julie Nix, 46, passed away from Huntington’s Disease Sunday, Oct. 21, 2017, at her home in Carlinville, surrounded by family.

She was born May 30, 1971, to Katherine B. Dugger and Michael L. Norman Sr. She married William Nix, with whom she had three children.

Ms. Nix was adventurous and had a unique way of doing things. She had a love for music of all sorts, fashion and the ocean. Her lifelong dream of swimming with the dolphins finally became a reality in 2016, thanks to the Dream Foundation and Donna Rowe.

In addition to her parents, surviving are her step-father, James Dugger; her children, Amanda (Matt) Keffer, Christina Nix and Shane Nix; siblings, Kerrie A. Norman Michael L. (April Bautista) Norman Jr. and Norma J, (Cassel Dunlap) Norman; and her grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Share

36 01:14PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared SportsNation's video. ... See MoreSee Less

Wait for it...

SportsNation

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

This is quite impressive to say the least. ... See MoreSee Less

HOW?!!??

SportsNation

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

TRICK OR TREAT: Trick or treat hours in the city of Carlinville are from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 30 and 31. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The first round IHSA Class 2A football playoff pairings are set. Local teams will compete as follows: #14 Bunker Hill/Mt. Olive at #3 Downs Tri Valley; #16 Auburn at #1 Hamilton West Hancock. Dates and times should be determined Monday. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The first round IHSA Class 3A football playoff pairings are set. Local teams will compete as follows: #12 EA-WR at #5 Carlinville; #9 Alton Marquette at #8 Newton; #15 Vandalia at #2 Fairfield; #10 Greenville at #7 Sesser; #14 Hillsboro at #3 Anna; #11 DuQuoin at #6 Pana. Dates and times have not yet been determined. Should be available on Monday. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share