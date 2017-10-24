Julie Nix, 46

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 24, 2017) – Julie Nix, 46, passed away from Huntington’s Disease Sunday, Oct. 21, 2017, at her home in Carlinville, surrounded by family.

She was born May 30, 1971, to Katherine B. Dugger and Michael L. Norman Sr. She married William Nix, with whom she had three children.

Ms. Nix was adventurous and had a unique way of doing things. She had a love for music of all sorts, fashion and the ocean. Her lifelong dream of swimming with the dolphins finally became a reality in 2016, thanks to the Dream Foundation and Donna Rowe.

In addition to her parents, surviving are her step-father, James Dugger; her children, Amanda (Matt) Keffer, Christina Nix and Shane Nix; siblings, Kerrie A. Norman Michael L. (April Bautista) Norman Jr. and Norma J, (Cassel Dunlap) Norman; and her grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.