Julie Ann Couch

Julie Ann Couch, 55, of Medora, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Riverside Health and Rehab in Alton.

She was born May 10, 1966, in Oakland, California, to Richard Atkins and Joyce (Gaffney) Mills.

Julie married Clark Couch, Sr. in Union City, California on Sept. 6, 1994,

She is survived her husband, Clark and one son, Clark Couch, Jr. “CJ” of Godfrey.

Prior to her illness, Julie had worked in the medical billing department for Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Julie’s life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton with Pastor Rob Cleeton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.