Jule J. Lienard, 84

GILLESPIE (April 30, 2018) – Jule J. Lienard, 84, of Gillespie passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas.

He was born March 19, 1934, in Henderson to Leon and Mary (Basso) Lienard. He married Virginia (Shroyer) Lienard 65 years ago; she survives.

Mr. Lienard was retired after having been a technician for General Telephone Company.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Dan (Dianna) Lienard of Seattle, Wash., Emil (Sharon) Lienard of Collinsville, Julene Lienard of Gillespie and Debby (Scott) Fischer of Manito; a sister, Leona Cummings of Gillespie; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Emil Lienard and Edward Lienard; and a sister, Violet Ronald.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 12, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Memorials may be made to Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service or Gillespie Public Library.

