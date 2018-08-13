Judy G. Tipps, 74

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 13, 2018) – Judy G. Tipps, 74 of Carlinville passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 8, 2018, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Judy was born Oct. 29, 1943, in Collinsville, a daughter of Robert Morgan and Leona (Fernandez) Morgan Kozsdiy. Judy graduated from Collinsville High School with the class of 1961.

She married Dick Tipps on Oct. 24, 1972, in Carlinville.

The Tippses owned Dick and Judy’s Restaurant in Carlinville for over 24 years and were active in its operation. Judy loved to ride motorcycles with Dick and their friends. She enjoyed attending flea markets, looking for bargains, and making her stepping stones. Judy also enjoyed working in her flower/weed beds that always seemed to get away from her every year.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick, in 2010; sons, Rick and Robby Tipps; and her sister, Patricia Heller.

Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Prairie Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Gay (Tim) Dickerson of Nauvoo; grandchildren, Rachel Meyer, Sean Dickerson and Tyson Dickerson, Minette Lutz, Leslie Dawson and Travis Tipps; 16 great-grandchildren; half-brothers, Vince Kozsdiy of Ottawa, Robert Morgan of Springfield, Tommy Morgan of Springfield, and Dana Morgan of Springfield; and half-sisters, Nancy Burch of Springfield and Jean Burnett of Terra Haute, Ind.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.