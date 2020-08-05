Judith Ott

Judith K. Ott, 77, of Staunton died at Heritage Health of Staunton Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 11 p.m.

She was born March 22, 1943, in Litchfield to John Paris and Elsie (Genczo) Paris. She married Jarid L. Ott Sept. 2, 1961 in Staunton. He preceded her in death April 5, 2015. She was a homemaker and loved sewing. Judith was a member of the St. Michael’s Church and H.I.S. Service Station.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Peters of Staunton and Kimberly (Richard) Garde of Staunton; grandchildren, Victoria (Matthew) Valdez, Rachelle (Ross) Bellm, Zachary Garde (companion, Solange Gonzalez).

Judith was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at St. Michael’s Church in Staunton from noon until 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Staunton with Father George Radosevich officiating. Memorials are suggested to Staunton Education Foundation or St. Michael’s Stained Glass Window Restoration. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.