Judith L. Fones, 72

Judith LaDora Fones, 72, of Carlinville passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care.

She was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Nilwood, a daughter of Glen Thomas and Donnaselle (Fones) Sturgeon.

Ms. Fones was a graduate of Girard High School and worked as a beautician at the House of Beauty in Carlinville for many years. She loved crafts, gardening, decor, genealogy and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are a son, Kevin (Robin) Fones; daughter, Robin (Steve) Beeman; grandsons, Robert McDaniels and Devyn Fones; granddaughter, Camryn Fones; great-granddaughters, Bailey Striplin and Masyn McDaniels; brother, Thomas Sturgeon; aunt, Mern Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Mark Reynolds; a sister, Nancy Sturgeon; a grandson, Joshua Karrick; and her dog, Butterscotch.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Carlinville Moose Lodge. Heinz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family

