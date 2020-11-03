Judith “Judy” Lee Garner

Judith “Judy” Lee Garner, 73, of Brighton, died Saturday October 31, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab.

She was born July 5, 1947 in Belleville to the late Lorraine and Virginia (Nichols) Baumgarter.

Judy married Jon Garner on June 7, 1975 in Freeburg. He survives.

She loved to help children learn. She spent 38 years teaching math in the Alton School District. She sponsored clubs, taught summer school, and did after school tutoring to help her students grow and

achieve. Judy even helped children she had never met by supporting missionary schools and children

for over 25 years. She was very active in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and helped show God’s love through several children’s programs, visiting shut in parishioners, and participating in St. Paul’s Women’s Ministry. Judy led a strong, faith-based life, and would encourage others to do the same by her actions. She was a true asset to her community and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, andfriend. She will be missed more than words can say. We love you mom.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jon; daughter Christy Garner of Hazelwood, MO; two sons David Garner of Brighton and Brian (Jenna) Garner of Godfrey; one grand daughter Lexi Garner; sister Jeanie (Dale) Probst.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine and Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. A private funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Burial we be in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Due to Covid-19 the family requests that any attendees wear masks, practice proper social distancing and refrain from any physical contact with the family.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.