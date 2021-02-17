Judith Diane Rigg

Judith Diane Rigg, 62, of Bradenton, FL, was called to heaven on Dec. 24, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

She was born in Litchfield, on Jan. 5, 1958 to Arlyn H. and Minnie (Niehaus) Mindrup.

Judy graduated from Mt. Olive Community High School in 1976. In 1978, she graduated from St. John’s School of Radiology in Springfield.

She married Michael Rigg Sr. in June of 1981.

In 1985 Judy moved to Bradenton, FL with her husband and son. She was employed with Blake Medical Center for over 30 years.

Judy had a strong love for her family, her animals, and ladybugs. Her most beautiful feature was to make sure people were always laughing and always had a smile on their face.

She is survived by her husband Michael; three children, Michael Jr., Cammi Norwood (Marques), Maggie (Gunnar Gessell, fiance); brother, Richard Mindrup; sister, Jean Welch (Ralph); stepbrothers, Mark Niehaus; Rob Niehaus; stepsister, Vicki Droste; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arlyn and Minnie (Niehaus) Mindrup; stepmother, Luella (Niehaus) Mindrup; infant daughter Jessica; and granddaughter, Grace.

A memorial service is being planned for October in Mt. Olive.

Memorials to honor Judy’s life can be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 500 S Old Rte 66, Mt Olive, IL 62069 or the Cancer Center of Manatee at 4351 Cortex Rd W #100, Bradenton, FL 34210.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at beckerandson.com.