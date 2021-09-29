Judith Diane Rigg

Judith Diane Rigg, 62, of Bradenton, Florida, was called to heaven on Dec. 24, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

She was born in Litchfield, on Jan. 5, 1958 to Arlyn H. and Minnie (Niehaus) Mindrup.

Judy graduated from Mt. Olive Community High School in 1976. In 1978, she graduated from St. John’s School of Radiology in Springfield.

She married Michael Rigg Sr. in June of 1981.

In 1985 Judy moved to Bradenton, Florida with her husband and son. There, she was employed with Blake Medical Center for over 30 years. Judy had a strong love for her family, her animals, and ladybugs. Her most beautiful feature was to make sure people were always laughing and always had a smile on their face.

She is survived by her husband Michael; children, Michael Jr., Cammi Norwood (Marques), and Maggie (Gunnar Gessell, fiance); brother, Richard Mindrup; sister, Jean Welch (Ralph); stepbrothers, Mark Niehaus, Rob Niehaus; stepsister, Vicki Droste; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arlyn and Minnie (Niehaus) Mindrup; stepmother, Luella (Niehaus) Mindrup; her infant daughter, Jessica (January 15, 1992 – August 1, 1992); and granddaughter, Grace.

A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

A joint-memorial service will be held for Judy and daughter Jessica Louise, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive, at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will take place in the Mt. Olive City Cemetery. Lunch will be served following services at the Zion Church Hall.

Memorials to honor Judy’s life can be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 500 S Old Rte 66, Mt Olive, IL 62069 or the Cancer Center of Manatee at 4351 Cortex Rd W #100, Bradenton, FL 34210.

Becker and Son Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at beckerandson.com.