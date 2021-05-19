Juanita Tennison Loveless

Juanita Tennison Loveless, 95, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born Oct. 14, 1925 in Prentiss County, MS to John Calvin and Ola Luisa Jane (Belue) Tennison.

She married Harold “Andy” Loveless on June 21, 1952.

Juanita worked in health care services for most of her life.

She was a Southern Baptist, and a member of the VFW auxiliary.

She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and trips to the gambling boat.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Sam) Morgan, Debbie Carty, Charlotte (John) Rives; grandchildren, Angie (Wayne) Burns, Sadie (Andy) Jackson, Tammy (Jess) McKee, John Paul (Laura) Rives, Matt (Kerry) Dover, Cheri (Randal) Bohannon; son-in-law, Bob Dover; 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by huband; daughter, Sandy Dover; sisters, Esther, Verlon, Irma; brothers, Herman, JC, Doug, and Mac.

A private family service was held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may go to the Carlinville VFW.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at heinzfuneralhome.com.