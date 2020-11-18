Juanita May Bilbruck

Juanita May Angelo Bilbruck, 81, died Feb. 9, 2020 at Mansfield Medical Lodge in Mansfield, Texas.

She was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Carlinville to William Lewis and Mildred May Bangert Angelo. She attended Carlinville High School and graduated as Salutatorian in 1956.

She attended Southern Illinois University until she moved to California. She had two sons, Kent William and Bret Dean, who died in infancy in 1959.

Juanita also attended Dallas Baptist College and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in 1992.

Juanita was a Certified Professional Secretary and worked for the U.S. government in various positions and for the First National Bank of Midland Texas as executive secretary to the CEO.

She later moved to Coleman, Carrington, Blumenthal and Sloman Attorneys in Dallas as executive secretary to Marvin Sloman where she retired in 2015.

Juanita was a Christian and member of Mansfield Baptist Church in Mansfield, Texas. She was also a private pilot.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by a brother, Del (Elaine) Angelo of Jacksonville, Fla. and their daughters: Melissa (Paul) Reardon, Jacksonville, Florida and Cheri (Paul) Radliff, Erie, Colorado and sons: Dan (Jennifer) Angelo, Lansing, Mich. and Brock (Elizabeth) Angelo, Champaign, Illinois (with 12 great nephews and nieces); one son, Kent Bilbruck of Fort Worth, Texas; a granddaughter: Melinda (Gary) Bilbruck Meek of Smithton; four grandsons: Zachary (Angela) Bilbruck, DeSoto, Missouri, Rob (Julie) Bilbruck and O’Fallon and Joseph Heckler; (with 12 great-grandchildren).

Private memorial services were held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Charity Baptist Church with burial in the Charity Church Cemetery

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is assisting the family with their arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, send memorials in her honor to:

Larry Reinhold, Rainbow Bible Ranch, 14676 Lone Tree Road, Sturgis, SD 57785.

For additional information, go to rainbowbibleranch.org or call 605-923-6056.