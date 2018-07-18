Juanita K. Boyd, 63

BUNKER HILL (July 18, 2018) – Juanita Kay Boyd, 63, of Bunker Hill passed away at 5:10 a.m.,Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

She was born Aug. 10, 1954, in Litchfield to James A. and Yvonne Jeanette (Gray) McKenzie.

Ms. Boyd was a consultant for a restaurant.

Surviving are her father, James McKenzie of Gillespie; children, Crystal (Anthony) Peper of Farmersville and Samuel Boyd of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Matthew Peper, Alyshia Peper and Isabella Kay Boyd; and brothers, Lewis McKenzie and James McKenzie.

She was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Anita Jett; and brother, Bobby Jett.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 14, at First Assembly of God Church in Bunker Hill, with Pastor James Hooker officiating. Burial was at McKenzie Family Farm in Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.