Juanita J. Mefford, 93

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 12, 2018) – Juanita J. Mefford, 93, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

She was born April 10, 1924, in Shipman, the daughter of Clarence Wesley and Flossie Margaret (Sanner) Jackson. She married William J. Drury in Carlinville in 1947; they later divorced. She married George W. Mefford on April 6, 1989, in Bunker Hill; he preceded her in death.

In her earlier years, she owned and operated a beauty salon in her home. In later years, she worked for the Macoupin County Baptist Association in Carlinville. She enjoyed her family and working in her flower garden.

Surviving are two daughters, Marsha L. (Kurt) Mundstock of Girard and Angela K. (Vern) Hawkins of Plainview; four grandchildren, Benjamin Mundstock, Amy Mundstock, Sarah Mundstock and Vern D. Hawkins III; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sonia L. Drury.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville, with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

