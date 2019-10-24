Joyful Angels to conduct Silent Santa program

Joyful Angels will conduct the Silent Santa Program again this year. Applications are now available at the following business locations: Sullivan’s in Gillespie, T.J.’s in Benld and the Benld Public Library.

To be eligible for assistance children must be enrolled and residing in the Gillespie Community Unit 7 School District.

The program is open to newborn to students in their senior year of high school. The deadline to return applications is Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Joyful Angels is a not-for-profit group that is raising money to purchase and offer toys to those children who will be in need this year. All of the money stays in the Gillespie School District. Any monetary donations made by individuals or businesses will be greatly appreciated. Checks can be made payable to Joyful Angels and mailed to United Community Bank, 301 North Macoupin Street, Gillespie, IL 62033.

Those with questions or seeking more information, or encouraged to call 217-839-2340.