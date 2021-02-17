Joyce M. Jacobus

Joyce M. Jacobus, 81 of Girard, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021, at Sunrise Manor in Virden.

Joyce was born Jan. 9, 1940, in Carlinville, a daughter of Clarence A. and Agnes L. Lacey Hunt. She married Delano Jacobus, March 2, 1956 in Girard.

Joyce had worked part-time in the cafeteria at the Girard High School. Most of her time was spent raising her children. She played the piano for the Fayette Baptist Church where she was a member most of her lifetime. Joyce enjoyed traveling to see her daughter in Delaware. Some of her other favorite states were New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Maryland and Virginia. Her hobbies included, visiting with family, reading, sewing, cooking, baking and making items on her loom.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Delano Jacobus of Girard; daughter, Delores Bridgett of Delaware; son, Darrell J. Jacobus of Springfield; sister, Lois Killam of Carlinville; sister, LaDonna (Ronald) Ciesielski of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Jacobus; and brother Henry Hunt.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Funeral services followed at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Burial was in Girard Cemetery, in Girard.

Memorials may be made to the Girard Library.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Girard is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.