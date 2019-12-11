Joyce Hays

Joyce Ann Hays, 82 of Carlinville, formerly of rural Girard, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 4, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Joyce was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Lincoln, a daughter of Harry and Myrtle Young Tatman.

She married John Maurice Hays, February 5, 2003 in Texas where they enjoyed escaping to from the Illinois winters.

Joyce retired in 2001 from the Burlington store in Springfield, after 13 years working as a sales clerk.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of the Girard United Methodist Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private family services were held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Union Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Doane officiating.

Burial followed in Union Chapel Cemetery, Girard.

Joyce is survived by her son, Robert Scott Tatman of Springfield; step-children; Bryce (Linda) Hays of Palmyra, Doris (David) Richeson of Palmyra, Darrell Hays of Palmyra, Warren (Sherry) Hays of Girard; and several step-grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Girard Food Pantry.

