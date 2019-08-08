Joyce I. Goodman

Joyce I. Goodman, 86, of Carlinville, died at 12:58 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at St. John’s Hospital.

Joyce was born Aug. 26, 1932 in Grafton, the daughter of Amos and Jessie Beatrice Whorl. She married Phillip Warren and he preceded her in death in 1964.

Joyce was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with family and collecting angel figurines.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.

She is survived by her four sons, Michael, Jimmy, Chuck, and Ronnie; two daughters, Debbie and June; three grandchildren, Katie Pola, Phillip Warren and Eddie Pocklington; one great-grandson, Brandon; several siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society prior to ceremonies.

