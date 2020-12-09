Joyce Ann Bettis

Joyce Ann Bettis, 88, of Carlinville, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:24 a.m.

She was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Palmyra, to Joseph L. Shinpaugh and Susan Laroma (Duff) Shinpaugh.

She married Lester A. Bettis on Sept. 14, 1952 in Palmyra.

Joyce worked for Franklin Life Insurance, State of Illinois Department of Forensics and Macoupin County Developmentally Disabled. Joyce was a member of the Charity Baptist Church of Carlinville.

She enjoyed reading her Bible every day, playing the piano, camping with family and friends (spending many winters in Texas), collecting double handle cake plates, Degenhart toothpick holders and thimbles that her family brought her from their travels. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker, raising her three daughters and spending time with her family, especially Sunday night suppers.

She is survived by her spouse, Lester A. Bettis, daughters, Karen (Ed) Bates, Lesa (Gary) Sanson, and Bonnie J. Bettis; grandchildren, Kevin Sanson, Stacy (Nick) Kravanya, Kayla Sanson and Kristy (Stephen) Fenton; great grandchildren, Lexi, Oliver Fenton, Blair Fenton and Edie Kravanya.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Evelyn M. Ambrose, Marion L. Shinpaugh, Velma J. Mecus, Mary E. Leigh, Lois R. Tudor and Bruce L. Shinpaugh; great grandson, Parker Matthew Fenton and nephew, Larry Herring.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Carlinville Public Schools Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.