Joshua Daniel Rives

Joshua Daniel Rives, 39, of Sawyerville, passed away at his residence on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

He was born May 10, 1981, in Saint Louis, MO to Thomas J. Rives and Susan Powell.

He married Dasha R (Kendrick) Rives on Jan. 24, 2021 in Sawyerville.

He was a welding supervisor for Worksaver. Joshua was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Rives of High Ridge, MO; mother, Susan Powell of House Springs, MO; wife, Dasha Rives of Sawyerville; children, Gavin Call, Kaylee Rives and Colton Rives; grandchild to be born in July; brother, Nicholas (Jena) Rives of Dittmer, MO; sister, Amy (Patrick) Fitzgibbons of Woodbridge, VA; grandmothers, Pansy L. Powell of Maplewood, MO; Anna L. Rives of Gillespie; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to The Rives Children Trust Fund.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.