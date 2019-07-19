Josephine Remling

Josephine “Jo” Remling, 101, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Josephine was born on July 27, 1917 to Ernest and Ella (Bettis) Crawford in rural Girard. On March 5, 1938 she married Edwin “Bud” Remling in Carlinville. Bud preceded her in death on December 6, 1998.

Josephine worked as an LPN for Carlinville Area Hospital and several area nursing homes. She was also a devoted farm wife and charter member of the Macoupin County Historical Society. Jo was very proud of her nursing profession and enjoyed helping raise her siblings. She was a member of Rural United Methodist Church, enjoyed camping and loved her pets. Jo was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Josephine is survived by her son, Lee Remling of Carlinville; three grandsons, Brian L. (Ali) Peterson of Kansas City, Mo., Jeffrey A. (Lori) Peterson of Tucson, Ariz., and Andy (Olga) Peterson of Saudi Arabia; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brother, Bill Crawford of Carlinville; sister, Marjorie Tremaine of Monroe, La., as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Remling, and a grandson, Stephen T. Peterson.

Visitation occurred Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Curtis officiating.

Burial took place in Moore Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Historical Society or Rural United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville was in charge of arrangements.