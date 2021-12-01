Joseph William Schmidt

Joseph William Schmidt, 90, of Quincy passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:28 a.m. at his residence of the past year at Curtis Creek Retirement. He was surrounded by his Hospice nurse of three days, also Brook Cobb, RN of Curtis Creek and his niece, Kelly Drew Lammers.

Joseph was born on July 26, 1931 in Carlinville, the son of Anthony and Frances (Bellm) Schmidt.

Joe graduated from Carlinville High School in 1949.

He married Mary A. Weise on Oct. 20, 1951 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Carlinville. She preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2008.

Soon after their marriage, he was inducted into the Army and sent to Korea. After his discharge in Sept. 1953, he and Mary moved to Quincy.

Joe was an excellent carpenter and could talk about so many businesses, churches or homes that he had done work on. He retired from Bauhaus-Zwick Co.

He was a member of the Carpenters Local #189. Joe was a charter member of the Olde Thyme Association. He was also a member of the St. Francis Holy Name Society, the Knights of Columbus and the Secular Franciscan Order. For many years, he and Mary were supporters of nine foster children in the Philippine Islands, Ecuador, Brazil, the Holy Land and the United States.

He is survived by: his brother, Father Carl Schmidt of Effingham; his sister, Virginia Drew of Quincy; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Robert Schmidt (Thelma); Father Anthony Schmidt, Larry Schmidt (Josie) Rosemary Pankratz (Bill) and a brother-in-law, John Drew.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Sunset Cemetery of the Illinois Veterans Home. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the American Legion Post #37 and the United States Army Honor Detail. There is no visitation but friends are invited to the services.

The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.