Joseph W. Dunn, Jr., 77

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 22, 2018) – Joseph W. Dunn, Jr., 77, of Carlinville, IL died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at his home in Carlinville.  He was born Dec. 14, 1940 in Carlinville to Joseph W. Dunn and Susan B. (Bilbruck) Dunn.  He married Judith A. Mansfield Dec. 18, 1960 in Modesto, IL.

He retired after 37 yrs. of employment with General Telephone Company and was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Dunn of Carlinville, sons; Jerry Dunn of Lebanon, TN, Justin (Abbe Joiner) Dunn of Chesterfield, IL, Jason (Misty) Dunn of Flaherty, KY, daughters; Joyce (Sam) Wallace of Girard, IL, Jill (Doug) Twaddell of Beloit, KS, sisters; Evelyn (Lee) Hughes of Carlinville, IL, Wanda Elledge of Alton, IL, Melba Ribble of Bethalto, IL, Wilma Kreoger of Carlinville, IL, Pat Dunn of Chesterfield, IL, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, James, brothers; Thomas, Denzil, and Melvin Dunn, and sister, Mae Conklin.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Heinz Funeral Home.  A private family visitation hour preceded the service.

Burial was at Charity Cemetery following services.

Memorials may be made to MCDD.

To leave a condolence or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.

 

