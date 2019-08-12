Joseph Pollo

Joseph Pollo, age 88 of Benld died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Joe was born May 25, 1931 in White City the son of the late Stephen and Emma (Mandak) Pollo. He married Phyllis Smith in May, 1954. She survives. Also surviving are two sons: Mark (Tammy) Pollo of St. Jacob and Brian (Kathy) Pollo of Mt. Olive; two grandchildren: David Ramey of St. Louis and Renee Schucker of St. Charles, Mo.; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Pollo and four brothers.

Pollo was a lab technician at McDonnel Douglas and Boeing. He was a US Army veteran during the Korean conflict and was a member of the Staunton Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

A private graveside service will be held at Staunton City Cemetery in Staunton.