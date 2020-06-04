Joseph O. White

Joseph O. White, Jr., 75, of Mt. Olive, passed away Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was born in San Diego, Calif. Friday, June 9, 1944 the son of the late Joseph O. White, Sr. and Ester L. (Scroggins) White. Joe was married to Brenda K. (Hill) White Nov. 26, 1983.

Joe graduated from Alton High School in 1963 and DeVry University in 1965, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was an installation and repair foreman at Ameritech/AT&T and then later a facility engineer with Johnson Controls until his retirement in 2000. He recently served as the Superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Macoupin County until the time of his death.

Joe was a member of the Mt. Olive Area Veterans Post No. 5790, AMVETS and American Legion. He served as Illinois State Commander for AMVETS 1977-1988 and Mayor of Mt. Olive from 1993-1997.

Joe was cremated according to his wishes. In accordance with COVID 19 protocol, no services are being held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Survivors include his wife Brenda K. (Hill) White of Mt. Olive; two sons Jeff (Teresa) Wells and Chris (Sherry) Wells; three daughters Joanne (White) (Sean) Baumer, Kim (Phillip) Benda and Jennifer (Mike) McLean; brothers James (Jim) White of Godfrey and David (Brenda J.) White of Pocahontas, Ark.; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers Warren White and William White.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Olive Area Veterans Post No. 5790.

Becker & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.