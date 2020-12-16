Joseph Norman Reeves

Joseph Norman Reeves, 45, of Carlinville, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Joseph was born on Aug. 3, 1975 to Norman and Margaret (Hladik) Reeves in Litchfield. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1993. After high school, Joseph played one year of baseball at DuPage. He then became enrolled at the University of Illinois where he graduated with a degree in Architecture in 1998.

He worked in Santa Barbara, CA as an architect for 18 years. He then moved back to Carlinville where he worked as a free lance architect and was also a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. Joseph collected toy models of Transformers, comic books, was a wonderful artist and loved his dog, Stan Lee. He was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Reeves of Carlinville; companion, Megan Tinsley-Wynn of Carlinville; brother, Norman (companion, Stacie) Reeves of Springfield; half brother, David (Janet) Reeves of Murphysboro; three half sisters, Valerie (Jim) Herring of Murphysboro, Phyllis (John) Barnes of Murphysboro, and Norma (Claude) Neace of Jackson, MO; niece, Hannah Reeves; nephew, Noah Reeves, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father, and a half sister, Sherry Church.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, 10-11 a.m. at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be held in Oklahoma.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter or Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.