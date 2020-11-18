Joseph A. Mercer

Joseph A. Mercer, 57, of Springfield passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Joseph was born Oct. 18, 1962 to Elmer and Eunice Inez (Doles) Mercer in Jacksonville. He attended Carlinville High School, graduating with the Class of 1982 and served in the United States Army from 1981-1986. On Dec. 28, 1987 Joseph married Tamatha Smith in Bowling Green, Mo.

Joseph worked as a CNA in Springfield for more than 20 years. He loved spending time with his family, as well as fishing and watching the Chicago Cubs.

Joseph is survived by his wife Tammy Mercer of Springfield; daughter, Shianne (Colt) Farley of Springfield; son, Michael Mercer of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, Lacy Edwards of Indiana; 11 grandchildren; brother, Dale E. (Kim) Mercer of Palmyra; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson; brother, Floyd Mercer, and a sister, Wanda Parkison.

Graveside services will be conducted at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorials are suggested to the to the Mercer Family.

