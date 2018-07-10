Joseph F. Quade, 94

GILLESPIE (July 10, 2018) – Joseph Frederick Quade, 94, of Gillespie passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Copper Creek Cottages Memory Care in Litchfield.

He was born Nov. 6, 1923, in Edwardsville to Charles and Mary Irene (Garde) Quade. He married Arlene (Rugel) Quade on Feb. 11, 1947, in Gillespie; she preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 1999.

Mr. Quade was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II, and was retired after having been a postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Hilltop Coin Club, Knights of Columbus #2076 of Gillespie, VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie, Holy Cross Cemetery Board and Gillespie Senior Citizens.

Surviving are his daughters, Deanna Girardi of Staunton and Jolene (Dennis) Hausman of Springfield; grandchildren, Kristen Girardi (companion, Mary DeSmet) of St. Louis, Mo., Margo (spouse, Christian Sutter) Girardi of Kirkwood, Lindsay (spouse, Jeff Garcia) Hausman of Springfield, and Sarah (Terry) Cappelen of Rolling Meadows; great-grandchildren, Parker Cappelen, Kaylen DeSmet-Girardi, Aliyah DeSmet-Girardi, Ethan Sutter and Eloise Sutter.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Girardi; two brothers; and one sister.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 8, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral mass was held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 9, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with Father Charles Edwards officiating. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to Copper Creek Cottages Memory Care or Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

