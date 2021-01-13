Joseph Dean Mercurio

Joseph Dean Mercurio, 64, of Medora passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital, with his family at his side.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1956 in Alton to the late Charles and Charlene “Sis” (Ash) Mercurio.

Joe married Linda Smith on April 7, 2001 in Jerseyville.

He served our county in the United States Marines. Joe worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Drew (Krista Shields) Mercurio of Alton, Dane Mercurio of Alton, Heather (Mike) Price of Shipman, Leah (Lance) Zelechowski of Edwardsville, Max Mercurio of Medora, and Alex Mercurio of Medora; five grandchildren, Kaylee, Dalton, Zane, Abel, and Violet Price; a sister, Linda McBee; three brothers, Lonnie (Trudy) Mercurio, Charles Mercurio III, and Matt (Pam) Mercurio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law Bill McBee.

A private funeral service will be held on Jan. 14, 2021, with an open burial following at 11:45 a.m. for family and friends, at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora. VFW Post 1308 Honor Guard will conduct Military Rites.

Memorials may be made to the Mercurio Family or Bethel Baptist Church.

