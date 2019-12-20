Joseph Dannis

Joseph Francis “Jack” Dannis, 88, of Staunton died Dec. 12, 2019 at 1:48 a.m. at John Cochran Veterans Hospital, Saint Louis, Mo.​

He was born Jan. 6, 1931 in Benld to the late John Dannis​ and Ruby Rice Dannis​.

Joseph married Thelma Alice Crites ​Aug. 19, 1952 at the Methodist Parsonage, Staunton.

He attended Benld Schools, and later received his general equivalency degree.

Joseph was a security guard for Monterey Coal Mines. He served in the military, as a member of the U.S. Navy.​ He was a former commander with Mt. Olive VFW Post No. 5790.

Interests included calling bingo for the VFW and playing gin rummy. He loved grandkids and family gatherings, and was avid St. Louis Cardinals fan​.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Duane (Tonya) Dannis of Gillespie; two daughters, Lynn (Bart) Williams of Litchfield and Carla (Jim) Luketich of Mount Olive; one brother, Harold (Dottie) Danis of Watertown, Mass.; four grandchildren, Gracie, Jennifer, Gage and Brent; and eight great-grandchildren.​

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jim, Bill, George and John; and four sisters, Betty, Judy, Maryjane and Dorothy; and one grandson, Joshua.​

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive VFW Post No. 5790, Mt. Olive.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the VFW with the Rev. Nancy Hubert​ officiating.

Lunch: for family and friends will follow the service in the VFW Hall. ​

Memorials can be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children​. Condolences can be made online at beckerandson.com.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.​