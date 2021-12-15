Jordan Dean David Whitaker

Jordan Dean David Whitaker, age 2, of Virden, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Jordan was born on Aug. 23, 2019 to Malinki and Cheney E. (Otto) Whitaker in Litchfield.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Cheney E. (Otto) Whitaker of Virden; brother, Ryker Whitaker at home; grandparents, Amanda Bolino of Girard, Christopher Whitaker of Virden, Michelle Otto of Hillsboro, and Duane and Shelly Cook of Nilwood; great grandparents, David and Irma Otto of Carlinville; great grandfather, Michael Bolino of Jacksonville; great grandmother, Nancy Whitaker of Virden; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

His favorite color was green and always had a huge smile. He could light up the room.

Jordan was preceded in death by his father, Malinki Whitaker; great grandmother, Theresa Stults, and great grandfather, William Whitaker.

Private graveside services will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, with Rev. Victor Angelo officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at noon at the First Baptist Church in Girard.

Memorials are suggested to Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, 226 North 3rd Street, Girard.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.