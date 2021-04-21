Jonathan Wesley “Jonny” Porter

Jonathan Wesley “Jonny” Porter, 30, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday evening, April 15, 2021 in Carlinville.

Jonny was born on Aug. 18, 1990 to James and Leslie (Overturf) Porter in Hillsboro.

He attended Carlinville High School with the class of 2009 where he played both football and soccer, as well as participating in the high school musical.

On August 27, 2011 Jonny married Amanda Stewart in Carlinville.

Jonny worked as a diesel mechanic for Plaza Truck Service in Carlinville. He was an excellent mechanic and very proficient welder. Jonny was also a member of the Federated Church in Carlinville.

He loved working on cars, going to concerts, fishing with his twin brother, James, and a devoted father to his two children. Jonny was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. Throughout the years his mechanical abilities helped him receive numerous titles in the Macoupin County Demolition Derby.

Jonny is survived by his mother, Leslie Porter of Carlinville; wife, Amanda Porter of Carlinville; daughter, Amelia Porter; son, Jayce Porter; two sisters, Brandy (John) Sproull of Carlinville, Katilyn (Jesse) Hartsook of Carlinville; two brothers, Michael (Mallory) Bendorf of Jacksonville, Geoff (Andrea) Bendorf of Divernon; several nieces and nephews.

Jonny was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Porter, and twin brother, James William Porter.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, at Cross Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Cross Church with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested for Suicide Prevention or to the Porter family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.