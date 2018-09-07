Johnson retires from military service

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 6 2018) – Master Sergeant Michael Johnson, a 1994 graduate of Carlinville High School, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of service during a ceremony held July 20 in New Orleans, La.

Johnson enlisted in August 1993 and completed recruit training in July 1994. He has been deployed to Korea, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Iraq and Kuwait. He has received several Navy and Marine Corps awards and medals.

He and his wife, Erin Van Dyke-Johnson, and twin daughters, Sydney and Reagan, currently reside in New Orleans, where he works at the Marine Forces Reserve with a private contracting firm. He is the son of Mark and Becky Donaldson and Dave Johnson of Carlinville and the grandson of Bill Johnson of Carlinville and Gloria Donaldson of Girard.