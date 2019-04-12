Johnny F. Beaver

Johnny F. Beaver, 67, of Worden, IL, died at Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston, WY on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

He was born January 15, 1952, in Maryville, TN to John D. and Helen (Williams) Beaver. He married Jackie (Sturgill) Beaver on April 12, 1971, in Bunker Hill, IL.

Johnny was a superintendent for Ameren and then manager of transmissions for J F Electric. He was a member of the NRA, a board member of the International Lineman’s Rodeo and a Trustee and Deacon for the First Baptist Church of Alhambra, IL. He loved pocket knives and giving those as gifts. He enjoyed baling hay, raising cattle and loved taking his 2 grandchildren hunting.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Theresa Gayle Beaver. He is survived by his spouse, Jackie Beaver of Worden; children, Julie (Dave) Eaton of Saint Charles, MO, Jason Beaver of Alton, IL and Joshua Beaver of Worden, IL; grandchildren, Nicolas Eaton and Savanna Eaton; brother, Dewayne (Vicki) Beaver of Bunker Hill, IL; nephews, John Dewayne Beaver, Casie (Janine) Beaver and great nephew, Denver Beaver.

Friends may call on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Alhambra from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Alhambra from 10:00 a.m.-11 a.m. Funeral services are Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Alhambra, IL with Pastor Mark Gause officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Relevant Pregnancy Options Center of Highland, IL.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.