John William Morris

John William Morris, 88, of Benld, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 with family by his side.

He was born Nov. 4, 1932 to Thomas and Lillie (Chapman) Morris in DeWitt County.

He married Marleen Pomatto on April 22, 1956 at the United Methodist Church in Gillespie and celebrated 65 years of marriage on April 22, 2021.

John was a Sgt in the Army in the Korean War from 1951-1953, worked 46 years for the phone company, served 36 years on the Benld Fire Department, was a member of the Staunton VFW and former member of the Benld Italian American Club. He went on the Honor Flight on April 11, 2017 accompanied by his daughter, Brenda.

John enjoyed trips to Branson with 630th Engineers Army Buddies. He loved fishing, dancing, spending time with his family and friends but most of all he loved doing things for others.

He is survived by his wife, Marleen, four children, Gary (Mary Ann) Morris of Alton, Carolyn (Bill) Rice of Bunker Hill, Brenda (Steve) Subick of Mt. Olive, Keith (Amanda) Morris of Edwardsville; 13 grandchildren, Debra (Bryon) Downing, Steven Jr. (Elizabeth) Subick both of Troy, Mitchel (Aracely) Morris of Chicago, Nicholas (Sjanna) Subick of Cape Coral, FL, David Morris of Alton, Robert Rice of Mt. Olive, Danielle Morris of Nokomis, Kevin (Kristen) Morris of House Springs, MO, Sarah (Brian) O’Connor of Galesburg, Ryan (Nicole) Subick of Loveland, CO, Brian Morris of Godfrey, Emily (Tyler) Shewmake of Alton, Troy Morris of China; 17 great grandchildren with two more on the way; two brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Susan Rice of Bunker Hill, in-laws, Martin and Mary Pomatto of Wilsonville, two brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 10 a.m. until noon.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie at noon. The family requested that masks be worn if you haven’t been vaccinated.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service, HSHS Hospice or The Honors Flight.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.